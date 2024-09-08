Sunday at Goodwood Revival - 29 pictures of the action

It’s been a fantasitc three days of action as the motor cars and fasions of days gone by have been celebrated, even if the British weather has done its best to cast clouds over the fun.

Photographer Trevor Staff has been at the event every day and on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app – you can see the pick of Sunday’s images. And happily, even the sun made an appearance later in the day – just reward for the hardy folk who’d put a brave face on things in the event’s earlier rain.

These were Friday’s pictures from the event and these were Saturday’s. More from Revival on this website, the Observer app and in the Chichester Observer in the days to come.

1 . Trevor Staff Sunday at Goodwood Revival 2024 Photo: Trevor Staff

2 . Trevor Staff Sunday at Goodwood Revival 2024 Photo: Trevor Staff

3 . L Phillips Sunday at Goodwood Revival 2024 Photo: Trevor Staff

4 . Trevor Staff Sunday at Goodwood Revival 2024 Photo: Trevor Staff