Horsham-based motorcycle racer Don Gilbert has had a succesfull season so far and has returned from the Isle of Man after attaining fifth place in the senior Manx Grand Prix lapping at 118.9 mph.

The display has set up Gilbert as one of the favourites for the senior race next season.

He has also competed in the North-west 200, which is Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting events, attaining a top 20 result in the superbike class.

Following strong results this year, Gilbert has been invited to race the Macau Grand Prix which is held on the island of Macau just off the cost of China.

It is a prestigious race, and only 35 hand-picked road racers are selected based on previous results to compete at the event, which supports the final round of the world touring cars and FIA GT series.

Gilbert said: “ I am very happy with the season so far, I’ve made a big step in the Isle of Man TT course, improving my personal best lap time by nearly a minute.

"There’s lots of room for improvement, and the Isle of Man TT is a real possibility for 2026.

"I am also ecstatic that I’ve been selected to race at the Macau Grand Prix, it’s a massive deal and I’ve dreamt of racing there for a very long time.

"I’d like to say thank-you to my loyal sponsors Drakes Garden services, QED, Nutbourne Landscapes and Construction, UGGLY and Co, Printz Charmin, Demon Tweeks, Billy’s motorcycles.”

Gilbert has also just returned from a successful meeting at Oliver’s Mount road race circuit in Scarborough for the main Gold Cup race onboard the Parker Transport Racing Yamaha R6.

It was a difficult start to the weekend after a highside crash in supersport qualifying, which sent Gilbert into the air – fortunately he was not injured. But it meant he started at the back of the grid after not setting a qualifying lap.

During Saturday races he progressed up to 6th and set 3rd fastest lap time, which meant he would start on the front row for the Gold Cup feature race.

Gilbert challenged 2nd place and went for an overtake into a hairpin, but it was asking too much of the front tyre and he crashed. The race got red flagged and Gilbert was able to join the restart, and managed to maintain 3rd. Gilbert then won the final classic superbike race.

He said: “I am really chuffed to finish on the podium in the Gold Cup, I think I had the potential to win the race, but made a mistake and crashed out, so when I joined the restart I kept my composure and made sure I brought her home on the podium.

"The Parker Transport Racing Yamaha R6 was faultless, and I made the mechanics work hard after a couple of crashes, but we finished on the podium which was awesome. To win the classic superbike race was just an added bonus.”

He thanked Parker Transport Racing and said: “It’s looking like I will be joining forces with them next year on competetive machinery.”

Any local companies interested in sponsorship packages for the Macau GP and 2026 can email [email protected]