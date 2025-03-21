Move the Goalposts: Fabio’s journey with the Crawley Town Community Foundation

The Crawley Town Community Foundation’s Move the Goalposts programme is aimed at supporting adults in the community experiencing with mental ill health. Fabio first started attending three years ago, at a time when he was seeking a supportive environment to enhance his mental wellbeing.

With Move the Goalposts being designed to promote mental health awareness and physical activity, sessions provided him with an opportunity to engage in a structured programme which focused on both mental and physical health. At that time, he was struggling with anxiety and feelings of isolation, which significantly impacted his personal life and overall fitness.

From the very first session, Fabio mentioned he “felt a sense of belonging” with a welcoming atmosphere created by the coaches and fellow participants allowed him to open about his struggles.

This supportive community played a crucial role in helping him realise that he was not alone in his experiences. Sharing stories and challenges with others who faced similar issues fostered a sense of understanding, in a fun and relaxed environment. Over time, Fabio developed friendships that extended beyond the sessions, providing him with a network of support he had previously lacked.

In terms of fitness, Move the Goalpost sessions encouraged Fabio to become more active and initially, he found physical activity a chore, but the programmes' emphasis on fun and inclusivity helped him gradually build confidence.

The sessions included various activities, such as football tournaments, matches and structured warm-ups which tailored to accommodate different fitness levels and with Fabio participating regularly, he noticed significant improvements in his physical health.

He became more energetic and lost weight whilst working a full-time job. The combination of physical activity and social interaction not only improved his fitness but also contributed to a more positive outlook on life.

Coach Ian Burlinson said: “Fabio is really passionate about attending sessions and playing football, he really enjoys it at the Foundation, is well respected and looked up to by peers and always makes time for Move the Goalposts even around a full-time job.”

Moreover, the program provided Fabio with essential tools to manage his mental health and through workshops and discussions, he learned about mindfulness, stress management techniques, and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle – empowering him to cope better with anxiety and stressors in his daily life.

The session welcomes all abilities, which Fabio said “Immediately I found Move the Goalposts to be fun, inclusive and welcoming where I knew I had to address my fitness, taking part in a non-competitive friendly session has allowed me to feel happier and has drastically improved my mental wellbeing. The session is the highlight of my week, the time where I can have fun, relax and focus on myself. I would recommend the sessions to others - we all know the hardest thing is to reach out- but I felt this session has benefitted me drastically.”

Fabio's journey with Crawley Town Community Foundation’s Move the Goalposts programme has been transformative. A fellow participant said, “Fabio was a welcoming friendly figure who made an effort to get to know me and welcome me when I first started - we have become good friends, and I really enjoy having Fabio on my team.”

Over the past three years, he has experienced significant benefits in his mental wellbeing, personal life, and fitness levels. The program not only provided him with physical activity but also a supportive community of like-minded individuals who understood his struggles. Through this initiative, Fabio has gained valuable life skills, improved his mental health, and fostered meaningful connections, ultimately leading to a happier and healthier life.

For more information on our Move the Goalpost session please go to - https://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/move-the-goalposts