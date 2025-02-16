Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies’ fourth team had a 3-0 win Phoenix, a side from Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hill needed a win after three losses and played some of their best hockey of the season to get the three points.

They were aggressive from the first whistle with an early goal when Katie Meares drove up the right and released the ball to Becs Marriner, who beat two players and crossed the ball into the D for an easy put-away for Lynne Simmons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoenix regrouped and Sarah Bailey and Megan Evatt worked hard in defence to keep Hill ahead.

User (UGC) Submitted

Just before half time Gillian Branagan put some pressure on the Phoenix defence on the left to force a short corner and Marriner put her straight strike away to the right corner with some ease to make it 2-0.

The second half was all Hill pressure and rookie Ella Satchwell showed off her speed and skill to force several great saves from the keeper.

The third goal came when Jo Richardson took a hit out on the left which Marriner received dribbled around a defender delivered to Simmons who then passed it back to the free Marriner who gave their keeper no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill Ladies: Venables (GK), Caddye (Capt), Richardson, Gilham, Branagan, Donovan, Marriner, Bailey, Marriner, Griffiths, Bennett, Meares, Simmons, Satchwell, Evatt

Hill's next match is at 4.30pm at the Triangle against Crowborough 4s on March 1.