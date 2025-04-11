National Cadet League Season concludes with thrilling final results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The highly anticipated National Cadet League wrapped up its exciting season on March 30th, bringing together teams from various divisions to compete for top honors in their respective categories. The event marked the culmination of weeks of intense training, with players showcasing their skills and sportsmanship in a display of dedication and hard work

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Team Clinches Division 2 Championship

The standout performance of the day came from the A Team, who claimed the Division 2 championship title with a series of exceptional performances. Their victory was powered by impressive teamwork, strategic play, and moments of individual brilliance. Key players like Hoy Wen (7/9 wins), Herbie (6/6), Nathanael (5/6), and Samson (3/6) contributed to the team’s dominance. Their triumph is a testament to their commitment and preparation, solidifying their position as the best in Division 2.

B Team Finishes 4th in Division 2

Worthing A

The B Team, while not securing the top spot, earned an admirable 4th place finish in Division 2. Despite facing fierce competition, they showed remarkable determination and perseverance throughout the event. Although a few tight matches didn’t go their way, players like Vincent (3/6), Evie (2/6), Ashley (2/9), and Ava (1/9) gave their all, showcasing their individual talent and growing experience. Their strong performance this season sets them up for future success.

C Team Takes 2nd Place in Division 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The C Team also made waves, finishing in 2nd place in Division 4. Their journey to the final was marked by excellent coordination, teamwork, and standout individual efforts. Players such as Noah (3/4), Roscoe (3/4), Jacob (3/6), and Max (2/5) helped propel the team to a runner-up finish, narrowly missing out on the championship. Their resilience and steady rise through the ranks reflect their hard work and determination.

A Strong Finish to an Unforgettable Season

Worthing TTC

The competition was the perfect conclusion to an action-packed season. With the A Team emerging as Division 2 champions, the B Team securing 4th place, and the C Team finishing 2nd in Division 4, each team demonstrated tremendous growth and sportsmanship. These results reflect the collective effort and commitment of all players and show the increasing strength of the teams across divisions.

As the season ends, the accomplishments of each team serve as a testament to their dedication and passion for the game. With such strong performances, all teams are poised for even greater success in future tournaments.