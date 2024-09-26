New course record set in challenging Rye to Hastings race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Runners’ distance and speed ace Ashley Vora won the club’s annual Rye To Hastings point-to-point for the third consecutive year –completing the 18.66k/11.6 mile course in a startling one hour 13 minutes and 34 seconds – eclipsing his own 2022 course record time by two minutes and 48 seconds.

For once, the 59 entrants to Hastings Runners’ a had reason to be glad the weather forecasters got it wrong. The anticipated storms and high winds for the 16th round of the 22-race Club Championship did not materialise and – unlike last year – the weather was actually good as they ran from the Martello tower at Rye harbour then turned right along the Pett Level coastal path.

The view and the weather became the least of the runners’ concerns one they were tackling the long, tough climbs up through Fairlight and over the Country Park towards Barley Lane – but most reached the finish near the Old Town’s RNLI station having only experienced a couple of brief showers.

Indeed, it seems likely that Vora crossed the finishing line even before those! In his wake, there were only six seconds separating second-placed Will Withecombe (1:19:03) and third-placed Sam Evans (1:19:03) – with Ben McNeill close to a podium finish in 1:19:23. Not far behind, MV50 Kieran Price won the male Veteran shield.

Hastings Runners’ Rye To Hastings winners: Ashley Vora, Zoe Habgood, Manami Cheves and Kieran Price.

First woman home was Zoe Habgood (1:28:37) placed 10th overall, with another close battle for second and third won by Sarah Bendle (1:42:49) ahead of Manami Chieves (1:42:51) – who could be consoled by winning the female Veteran shield. Sally Grainger (1:49:44) was the next nearest challenger for the women’s podium.

The club gives special thanks to the team of marshalls who served all along the route come rain or shine.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk

• In the Sussex Grand Prix at Hellingly, the Hastings Runners fielded 12 entrants for the 10k race. Senior Male Steven Hoath continued his excellent recent form and was once again the quickest finishing eighth in 39 minutes and 05 seconds. Behind him in 13th was MV40 clubmate Paul Lambert (40:22) and the evergreen Martin Noakes in 41:29 – a time which placed him first in his MV60 age category.

In the women’s race there was another age cat win for FV75 Erica Wilson in a time of 1:24:29. The first three HR women across the line were Jacqueline Scott (58:51), Louise Cavill (1:03:53) and Krista Barzee (1:06:00).

In the Tempo 10k at Eastbourne, Lewis Parsons came seventh in a time of 39:50 and second-claim member and Chris Brandt ran 10th in 41:54.

At the same distance but further afield, Nicki Steed was the club’s fastest entrant in the London Vitality 10k, completing the course in a time of 46:36. There were also good runs for Col Turner (47:58) and Rachael Inns (52:38), but especially for Lindsey Jones who recorded her 10k PB of 51:44.