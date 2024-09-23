New Eastbourne snooker season launches
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new season has arrived and has brought a raft of changes with it. First, we welcome our new venue and team, Deanland, who are led by Chris Bristow. Secondly, two teams have dissolved: Glastonbury C, Glastonbury Meads, and EBSL Juniors.
The Premier champions Angling A have moved to the Devonshire Club and have adopted the A name, meaning the old As are now Bs. Angling B have taken the vacated A name and E.W.M.C B have returned to the Glastonbury and taken the C name left vacant. Lastly, Hailsham Club A have moved to the Hailsham MI and will be known as HMI Hornets.
Phoenix A have taken an early lead in the Premiership, after their 5-0 win at home over the newly promoted Hailsham Club D. It wasn’t all plain sailing however, as Martin Halpin was taken down to the wire by Martin Earl.
Polegate A hosted last season’s Div 1 champions HMI Topaz and beat them 4-1. It was John Matthews who started the night off well for Topaz however as he beat Mark Saunders. Fish Meads made a solid start against another of the ‘Top 4’ in Glastonbury A, as they took the first three frames of the night.
Glast A took back the last two to save from disaster and ended the night 3-2. Fish A could only field four players, but still managed to beat Polegate B 3-2.
Glastonbury D kicked off the Div 1 season with a 4-1 victory against promoted Fish C, it was down to Lee Johnson to rescue the last frame of the night for the C side. Glastonbury E join the Ds with a 4-1 win which came at E.W.M.C A.
The relegated HMI Hornets travelled to Fish B and took a 3-2 win, thanks to recruit Darren Jeffery, Clive Kidman, and Daniel Anslow. Glastonbury H beat the relegate Bollards in a close fought 3-2 result.
In Div 2, new team Deanland started life off in the league very well as they scored a 4-1 win against Ministries. It was only Ollie O’Brian who took the last frame for his Polegate based side.
Glastonbury C took a trip to play Polegate C and came away with a 3-2 win. Transport beat Devonshire B 3-2 with solid wins from Mark Adams, Colin Hadland, and Dave Taylor. Fire Brigade hosted Hailsham Club C at the Glastonbury and found their way to a 3-2 win after being 2-1 down.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.