New Eastbourne snooker season launches

New season, lots of changes, lots of player transfers, same snooker league.

The new season has arrived and has brought a raft of changes with it. First, we welcome our new venue and team, Deanland, who are led by Chris Bristow. Secondly, two teams have dissolved: Glastonbury C, Glastonbury Meads, and EBSL Juniors.

The Premier champions Angling A have moved to the Devonshire Club and have adopted the A name, meaning the old As are now Bs. Angling B have taken the vacated A name and E.W.M.C B have returned to the Glastonbury and taken the C name left vacant. Lastly, Hailsham Club A have moved to the Hailsham MI and will be known as HMI Hornets.

Phoenix A have taken an early lead in the Premiership, after their 5-0 win at home over the newly promoted Hailsham Club D. It wasn’t all plain sailing however, as Martin Halpin was taken down to the wire by Martin Earl.

Eastbourne League.

Polegate A hosted last season’s Div 1 champions HMI Topaz and beat them 4-1. It was John Matthews who started the night off well for Topaz however as he beat Mark Saunders. Fish Meads made a solid start against another of the ‘Top 4’ in Glastonbury A, as they took the first three frames of the night.

Glast A took back the last two to save from disaster and ended the night 3-2. Fish A could only field four players, but still managed to beat Polegate B 3-2.

Glastonbury D kicked off the Div 1 season with a 4-1 victory against promoted Fish C, it was down to Lee Johnson to rescue the last frame of the night for the C side. Glastonbury E join the Ds with a 4-1 win which came at E.W.M.C A.

The relegated HMI Hornets travelled to Fish B and took a 3-2 win, thanks to recruit Darren Jeffery, Clive Kidman, and Daniel Anslow. Glastonbury H beat the relegate Bollards in a close fought 3-2 result.

In Div 2, new team Deanland started life off in the league very well as they scored a 4-1 win against Ministries. It was only Ollie O’Brian who took the last frame for his Polegate based side.

Glastonbury C took a trip to play Polegate C and came away with a 3-2 win. Transport beat Devonshire B 3-2 with solid wins from Mark Adams, Colin Hadland, and Dave Taylor. Fire Brigade hosted Hailsham Club C at the Glastonbury and found their way to a 3-2 win after being 2-1 down.