The new HHRFC Clubhouse and other new multi-sport facilities are continuing to take shape with much of the current work happening behind the walls of the fantastic new building that is in situ at Whitemans Green.

The balcony overlooking the 1st XV pitch has been fully decked awaiting installation of the external staircase, all windows, doors and internal walls are in place and the enlarged car park is being built as the focal point of these dedicated sport fields has been transformed into a state-of-the-art sporting and community facility.

Last Thursday (September 12) the club received unanimous permission from the MSDC Planning Committee to build three padel courts and a gym alongside the new clubhouse. This latest move will make the development commercially sustainable and open up the multi-sport facility to many more different activities for people in the local community, improving physical and mental health and wellbeing and widening the attraction of what will shortly become the Whitemans Green Sports Club.

Detailed construction plans for the three padel courts in collaboration with community-minded padel operator Smash Padel are under development with a view to having the padel courts open to all early in 2025.

The new HHRFC Clubhouse at Whitemans Green is currently undergoing an internal fit out | Picture: Jon Else at Adelphi/HHRFC

It was originally hoped this would be earlier but delays in the planning process and ongoing issues with Mid Sussex District Council providing authorised access to utilities have quashed those ambitions.

Resource changes at MSDC have meant that the club is still waiting for the necessary agreements for power to be supplied to the new building, even though discussions started month ago. It would be a huge disappointment to the community after all the efforts of the club in independently raising the £2.4m needed to build the facility, if there was any delay in opening brought about by this ongoing frustrating situation.

The club is continuing to raise funds for the fit out as it works with Jake Henry - a former Heath youth player who has had a long family association with the club, played rugby at the highest level professionally and is now an experienced interior designer.

Jake is calling on his many contacts in the rugby community and beyond to help while curating an amazing fit out for the social spaces, making sure that it delivers a fabulous experience for all members and visitors to the new Clubhouse at Whitemans Green. The flooring and bar layout are going to be spectacular and will help deliver the desired sustainability - financially, environmentally and socially - that will be attractive to everyone.

CGI images show the new extended car park and the gym and padel courts coming soon at the Club.

The club is hosting a City Lunch, the fifth in a series over the last seven years, at the London Waldorf Hilton on Friday, October 4 with guest speaker Chris Robshaw.

More than 170 are scheduled to attend as the clubhouse team continues to keep the fund raising momentum going, determined to deliver the fantastic new extended multi-sports facility for the benefit of the whole community.

More information and to discuss exciting new sponsorship opportunities across the amazing new facilities email [email protected]