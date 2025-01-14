Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the Cottesmore Golf Club ladies’ section AGM, members witnessed outgoing captain Carolyn Angus handing over the keys and badge of office to incoming captain Heather Skinner.

General manager Johnny Porter gave an update on the club's progress over the last year, their current financial position and the plans for the ongoing course up-grading works.

He congratulated Carolyn on her captaincy and wished Heather well for her coming year, which will be the club's golden anniversary having been opened in 1975.

In her speech, Carolyn told the ladies how much she had enjoyed her year and what a privilege and honour it had been to serve as lady captain. She thanked them for their cheerful support of her and all her fund-raising events, which included 'Dry February', a series of 'Come Dine with Me' lunches, an Open Coffee Morning for visiting golfers, charity walks, a garden coffee morning and a Christmas bazaar.

Cottesmore Ladies' Section trophy winners for 2024

Their amazing generosity raised an astonishing £13,568.63 Olive Tree Cancer Support. She presented a cheque to Terrie Stephens from the charity, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all those who had donated.

She said, "We say that it takes £10 to provide a treatment for a cancer partient or a family member, so think of how many treatments we will be able to offer in the coming months."

Carolyn thanked her committee for their tireless work, which helped make her year run so smooothly, and all those who had worked on the big meetings of the year, namely the Spring and Autumn meetings and the Turkey Trot.

Incoming captain Heather had announced her vice-captain, Jill Lewis, at the Turkey Trot; both ladies have served as lady captain previously at Cottesmore. In her opening speech, Heather said she was looking forward to working with Jill and the rest of the Ladies' Committee, who had all agreed to stay in post for 2025.

Lady Captain Carolyn Angus (right) presents the cheque for £13,568.63 to Terrie Stephens from the charity, Olive Tree Cancer Support

Heather announced her chosen charity as The Phoenix Stroke Club, a small independent local charity based in the grounds of Forest School in Horsham. Her mother has attended the club after a stroke and Heather had been so impressed with the range of therapies and support they offered, she chose them as a personal 'thank you'.

Heather outlined some of her planned events which will include the very popular quiz nights run by previous captain Christine Knight, and the 'Nine and Dine' golf evenings Carolyn had introduced in her year. She finished by saying how much she was looking forward to her year and promised to make it 'a golden one'.