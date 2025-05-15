New manager sought by Ardingly FC

These are exciting times at Ardingly FC. Founded in 1896, the club is stepping into a bold new era – and looking for the right leader to take them forward.

With newly refurbished changing rooms, exclusive training facilities and a dedicated home pitch, the infrastructure is ready. Their committed administration committee is now seeking a new first-team manager for the upcoming season.

This is a fantastic opportunity to manage a historic club with modern ambitions. If you have the passion, vision and experience to lead Ardingly FC into its next chapter, they want to hear from you.

Apply now by emailing [email protected]