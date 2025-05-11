New season gets underway with East Grinstead 3rd XI v Southwick and Shoreham

A new cricket season is always much anticipated but various factors such as the weather, availability, result etc. often make for a day of anti-climax. Happily, on this occasion, the cricket gods looked down benignly on a gloriously sun-kissed arena as the Wickers faced a youthful East Grinstead side.

The home skipper called the toss correctly and put his men into bat on a very good wicket. On a very warm day the bowlers were expecting a hard slog, but Gary Mussen and Harry Sutton took the pace of the ball and proved difficult to get away.

Wickets subsequently fell regularly with Skipper Harry Dorgan bagging a five-for thanks to a superb stint by wicketkeeper Steven Kirupai who took two catches and a stumping. Only three EG batters managed to reach double figures but Simon Faulkner did so in some style hitting 134 runs in a team total of 192 all out from 35.2 overs.

Most of Faulkner’s scores came in boundaries, every bowler being made to suffer until he was last man out to Kirupai’s catch behind off Dorgan, whose 9-0-39-5 dominated the bowling figures, youngster Ahmed Oryakhail also bowled well posting 6-0-25-3

Having previously posted some big scores at this venue and with some big hitters in their line-up, the away batters took to the field in a confident mood, a well justified confidence as despite the losses of Adam Walter and Farhad Barakzai to single figure scores, three splendid knocks were enough to seal an opening day victory in 18.4 overs.

Opener Dean Ghasemi was in fine fettle for his 51 before being caught behind off Oscar Dawson, much to his frustration and annoyance, bat and helmet heading in various directions as he stomped from the wicket.

It was left to Captain Fantastic Dorgan with 49 not out and a brutal undefeated 56 from Harry Sutton’s blade to take the Wickers to a well-deserved victory. The East Grinstead bowlers had little to shout about but Daaim Shamrose managed a respectable 5-0-18-2.

Questioned post-match, a delighted Dorgan said: “It was a fantastic win, the wickets and runs were shared around which has given confidence to all the players.”

Although the 2nd XI were without a game it was a good weekend for the club featuring a victory for Sunday team The Duke of Wellington over Jamaica Inn thanks to John Graddon’s 39 not out. Whilst the newly minted under 11’s gained their first victory.