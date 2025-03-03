New six-a-side football leagues starting in Battle
Want to test yourself against the best six-a-side players in your area? Want to play in a fun, competitive, well-run league? Want to have the best equipment, qualified match officials and great prizes for winning your league, all for a reasonable price? Well, you’re in the right place!!
A new Leisure League six-a-side football league is starting in Battle. The leagues kick off on in April and May.
All you need to do to join this league and be part of this exciting new competition is sign up today (team or single player). Once they receive your form, you’ll get a call from your area manager to discuss the start details for your team.
Your area manager for this league is Steve Simmonds and if you would like to contact him personally you can on 07955 175518 or at [email protected]