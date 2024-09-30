New team Deanland continues to lead Division 2 In Eastbourne Snooker League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The second week of our league season has seen some new form books being written.

Prem side Polegate A have taken the lead with a second 4-1 win, this time away at Fish A. Everything was going smoothly until JJ Kirtley switched things up, by beating Andy Lawrence in the fourth frame. In 2nd place are Fish Meads A who travelled to HMI Topaz and won the match 4-1. John Matthews provided Topaz with a fantastic scalp by beating Matt Bray in the first frame. Meads followed up with wins from Chris Quinnell, Mark James, Paul Denness, and Ian Nye. Polegate B were hosted by Angling A (Formerly B), and they came away with a 3-2 win thanks to Darren Hodd (41 Break), Guy Branch (55), and Peter Moulding. Defending champions, Devonshire A (Formerly Angling A), started their season off with a 3-2 win against freshly promoted Hailsham Club D.

Div 1 leaders HMI Hornets beat Railway B 4-1. John Maynard secured the solitary frame for his B side against Derek Holt. Close behind are Glastonbury H after their 3-2 win against Angling C. Ben Tasker brought the victory home thanks to his win over Graham Elphick in the decider. Glastonbury D are 3rd, and played 4th placed Bollards, in a match that swung heavily in each direction. Convincing wins from Allan Mills, Spencer Dain (30), and Mike Ashcroft gave Bollards a 3-2 win. Fish C took a big 4-1 win over their fellow Fish B side, thanks to wins from Gary Beresford, Matt Harmer, Ben Cumber, and Neil Illsley. Div 2 champions Glastonbury B started life off in Div 1 with a 3-2 loss to E.W.M.C A. Jake Thompson took the first frame for the Bs but Michael Trewin, Mark Slaughter, and Steve Parsons secured the win for the As. Casey Knight took the last against Russell Parkinson.

Deanland continue to head the Div 2 table after their 3-2 win against Hailsham Club C. Barry Norrington (49), Steve Hughes, and Dave Adams took the wins. Transport are in 2nd after their second 3-2 win, this time against Fire Brigade who are just behind in 3rd. Mark Adams, Paul Kirk, and Mick Astridge won their frames. Hailsham Club B beat Ministries 4-1 after coming from 1 frame behind. Dolphin F got their season started with a 3-2 win against fellow Devonshire B. Steve Pollard, Stuart Alexander, and Paul Rogers took a 3-0 lead before Kevin Feakins and David Whatley pulled the last two back.