New weekly club to share your sporting memories

Older sports fans from Brighton and Hove will have the chance to share their sporting memories with likeminded people at a new weekly club that starts at the home of Sussex Cricket next month.

The sessions will take place between 10 and 11.30am at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove every Tuesday from 27th November with the aim of engaging older members of the local community in social activities through their love of sport.

The sessions – the first of their kind in the South of England - are organised by the Sussex Cricket Foundation, the charitable arm of Sussex Cricket that aims to actively change lives through the power of cricket, with help from local volunteers.

Volunteer training, mentoring and resources are being provided by The Sporting Memories Foundation, the national charity that tackles dementia, depression and loneliness through its unique blend of social activities, sporting reminiscence and games.

Sessions will utilise a wealth of archive photographic, video and audio material – provided by The Sporting Memories Foundation - to stimulate discussion and reminiscences amongst participants.

Participants that would like to will also have the opportunity to take part in low-intensity games and activities for all abilities.

Linda Bowen, the Sussex Cricket Foundation Development Officer in charge of the Sporting Memories project, said: “Keeping active and socialising is key to good physical and mental well-being. The aim of this group is to provide a fun, sociable and friendly group where sports fans or those that used to play are able to simply talk sport!

“Despite taking place at the county cricket ground, all sports will be covered, not just cricket. There is just as likely to be a discussion about boxing, motor racing or football. The group is designed to be accessible to all, regardless of age, ability or fitness level and I would encourage people to get in touch to find out more, or to simply drop into one of the weekly groups”.

Chris Wilkins, co-founder of The Sporting Memories Foundation added: “We are very excited about our partnership with Sussex Cricket and look forward to helping them establish a growing number of Sporting Memories Clubs across the county over the next three years”

The sessions are free, although a £1 donation to cover the cost of light refreshments would be welcomed.

Anyone who would like to attend the sessions, who knows someone that would like to or who would like more information should contact Linda Bowen on 07947 521 836 or via linda.bowen@sussexcricket.co.uk

It is hoped that this first group in Hove will lead to a network of similar clubs across Sussex. If you are interested in volunteering to help set up another Sussex Cricket Sporting Memories Club in your area, please contact Linda Bowen.