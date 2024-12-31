New Year's Eve tennis at Hailsham Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The players at Hailsham Tennis Club are undaunted by the weather over the New Year's break, turning out in force to play in large numbers.

Hailsham Tennis Club is lucky enough to have four all-weather courts that drain quickly after rain, as well as being illuminated by the latest LED floodlights during the dark winter evenings.

So it was no surprise when the club session fell on New Year's Eve that the regular players turned out in force to get their chosen form of exercise.

The Club has regular members' sessions where anyone can turn up and find people to play with, and all the different standards mix in to have a fun game of tennis.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram.