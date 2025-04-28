News from Southwater Bowls Club
Two big wins for Southwater. Against local friends a win on all triples giving a score of 89 to 57.
Best was Jackie Merchant, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (29-13) with Dee Blanchard, David Kent and Mike Skipp (28-14) Mair Williams, Richard Harris and John Borasinski(28-14) andFrank Newell, Sue Lewis and Tim Gabdewr (13-12).
Then home to rawley Town all 4 triples won with a match result 102 to 50.
Top was Sue Jones, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (27-8) withDebbie Cosham, Ian Cribb and Judith Hitchman (31-15) Vanessa, John Curlewis and Alan Parker (24-14) and Jean Meinertzhagen, Annie Anderson and Les Andrews (24-11)