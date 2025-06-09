News from Southwater Bowls Club

Southwater Bowls Club

Southwater away to Henfield in the Mid Sussex league gained 6 points. Whilst winning only one of the 3 rinks the win by Jenny Haysom, Richard Harris, Neil Jarvis nd Judith Hitchman (27-14) resulted in an overall score of 53 to 46.

I the John Spriggs league 8 points won against Haywards Heath with an overall score of 52 to 39. Top rink was Mair Williams, Andy Coshan, Mike Skipp and John Borasinski (19-9) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevion Lewis (17-12)

A friendly against East Preston was won 76 to 54. Triple winners were Martin Hargrave, Jackie Merchant and Tim Gander (23-11) with Dee Blanchard, Terry Rowell and Neil Jarvis (22-8) and Sue Lewis, Pauline Scott and Judith Hitchman (17-15)