News from Southwater Bowls Club

Southwater Bowls Club

The week started well with 2 league wins. In the Mid Sussex league Despite a strong response from Henfield Southwater won all 3 rinks and got 10 points. Top rink was Vanessa Mellor, Alan Parker, Debbie Jarvis and Neil Jarvis (20-14) with Jenny Haysom, Richard Harris, Martin Gardner and Judith Hitchman (18-16) and Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghhlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (18-16) In the Johnm Spriggs league at Uckfield all ten points were achieved winning all 3 rinks and an overall score 74 to 32.

Best rink was Jackie Merchant, Brian French, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (35-5) with Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (19-8) with the rink of Mair Williams, Graham White, Pauline Scott and John Borasinski 10 shots adrift with 3 ends to go picking up 11 to win 20-19.A friendly with Southgate Park was wom 80 to 67.

Best triple was Martin Hargrave, Terry Rowell and Debbie Jarvis (35-11) with Carol Rowell, Brian French and Neil Jarvis (19-17). The week finished with a loss at Mackie by 69 to 94. One triple of Sue Jones, Mike Jomes and Brian French won 24-10 with Debbie Coshan, Andy Coshan and Peter Curd drawing 12 -12.