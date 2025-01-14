Nine-hole Thrash for Lottbridge GC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lottbridge Seniors took part in a nine-hole thrash and eclectic at the Lottbridge Golf Club.

The weather was calm but extremely cold making playing the greens difficult.That did not deter the 30 seniors who played. A good turnout considering the temperature.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland thanked the fairway staff of Karen and Tony for looking after everyone on the cold and frosty morning. Thanks also went to committee members Jim Wooley and Bill Scott for their administration help and thanks went to Trevor Body for his help on collecting the money early morning.

A final thanks was expressed to Vice-Captain John Hornblow for collecting the charity balls in the water in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Winner Ian Stringer with Seniors Captain, Dennis Sutherland

Birthdays were celebrated with sausage and chips supplied by the birthday boys Bill Scott and Jim Hudson. Thank you from all players as it was enjoyed after a chilly round of golf. Happy birthday to you both.

Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

Nearest the pin on hole 2 - Ian Stringer

Nearest the pin on hole 6 - Wayne Funnell

Nearest the pin on hole 9 - Dave Keen

Overall Winner - Ian Stringer with - nett 31; runner-up - Malcolm Crowhurst with- nett 33. Third Place - Paul Manfield with nett 34.

Congratulations and very well played to all of today's prize winners.

I would like to thank all players for their contribution to the charity balls in the water for the Captains' Charity Prostrate Cancer UK.

Dennis announced the latest top three positions on the winter eclectic : 1 Barry Petch, 18.8; 2 Chris Burgess, 20.0; 3 Volker Benzmann. 20.6.

Finally, Dennis Sutherland thanked all the seniors who played, making it another fun event at Lottbridge, the friendliest Golf Club on the South Coast.