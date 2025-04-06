Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Westlake said Hassocks would not let up over the final five matches of the Southern Combination Premier Division season despite already being crowned champions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Robins were true to the words of their head coach as they ran out 4-0 winners over Pagham in front of another big crowd at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground.

So, what next? Four wins from their remaining four matches would see the Robins finish on 99 points. That would be the most of any title winner since the Eastbourne Borough side of 1999-00, which started the Sports’ rapid rise from Sussex County League to the Conference National. Not bad company to be in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easier said than done, of course. Hassocks still have to host local rivals Haywards Heath Town on Easter Monday with the Bluebells needing points for the play-offs. The Robins then end the campaign at Newhaven, a ground where they have a pretty terrible record.

Big Alex Fair scored twice as Hassocks ran out 4-0 winners over Pagham | Picture by Phil Westlake

Hassocks though have made a habit this season of doing the unexpected. Don't put it past them to rack up the biggest points total of any champions for 25 years.

Admittedly, Pagham goalkeeper Connor Kelly being sent off on 33 minutes gave the Robins something of a helping hand here.

Kelly took exception to Dan Turner flattening Howard Neighbour when the two challenged for a header on halfway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lions were awarded the free kick but that was not enough for Kelly, who talked himself into the sin bin. Still Kelly continued with whatever he ended up saying to referee Christopher Findlay-Geer being enough for the red card to come out.

It was all a bit odd and not really in keeping with the guard of honour Pagham gave Hassocks onto the pitch, nor the placid opening half hour.

The Robins led 1-0 at the point Kelly was sent for his early bath. The ball seemed to spend the entire opening 10 minutes in the air, making it apt Hassocks opened the scoring from an aerial set piece.

Shay Leahy sent over a pinpoint corner and Liam Hendy rose unmarked at the far post to power a header beyond Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right back Lucas Micevicius had the thankless task of taking over between the posts when Kelly was giving his marching orders.

Micevicius’ first piece of work was to gather a header from Big Alex Fair. His second piece of work was to fashion a good chance for a Pagham equaliser.

Impressive distribution saw Micevicisu send a long kick straight onto the head of Neighbour. Evan Harris collected the flick on and slipped a through ball into the path of Neighbour rushing through the Hassocks defence.

James Shaw made an outstanding one-on-one save as his Robins teammates appealed for offside. A save which ensured Shaw is still yet to concede in four games since re-joining the club from AFC Whyteleafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks had not really made the most of Pagham having an outfield player in goal until Fair decided to take matters into his own hands three minutes into the second half. Picking the ball up in the right back position, Fair spotted Micevicius off his line. Going for goal from 40 yards caught the stand-in by surprise and Micevicius could only help Fair’s outrageous distance effort over the line via a friendly parry.

It is only the second-furthest distance goal Fair has notched this season. He scored past Horsham YMCA from inside his own half.

A trademark free kick from Darren Budd added the third on 66, just eight minutes after the veteran midfielder had replaced tall striker Jamie Wilkes.

Budd bent an effort up and over the wall from 25 yards into the far corner, leaving the helpless Micevicius clutching air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mercurial Fair rounded off the scoring with 10 minutes left to play. Under 23s defender Dan Allen made the most of moonlighting as a midfielder after replacing Harvey Enticknap by feeding a lovely pass out to the right flank. Fair advanced and fired into the bottom corner to round off another Robins victory, number 28 from 34 games this season.