Non-league Steyning Town team up with LALIGA giants Athletic Club

Steyning Town are celebrating a link-up with Athletic Club, the historic Spanish top-flight football club from the Basque region.

Athletic Club have teamed up with six English non-league clubs, including Steyning, that also play in red and white stripes, as part of the events to promote Non-League Day.

The club are currently fourth in La Liga, one place behind Real Madrid, and are boosting Altrincham FC, Bromsgrove Sporting, Evesham United, Sheppey United, Steyning Town and Witton Albion.

Each club has received one Athletic Club men’s jersey and one women’s jersey to raffle off at their respective Non-League Day fixtures. The selected sides compete between tier five and tier eight of the English football pyramid, and will each play at home on March 22, wearing the famous red-and-white stripes.

Dan Parry, International Communications Officer at Athletic Club, said: "Grassroots football is where it all begins. It plays a crucial role in local communities not only in the Basque Country, where it's particularly important to Athletic Club's sporting policy of only fielding players born or developed here, but also across the entire planet.

"Our Basque Non-League Day, involving Athletic's partner clubs, is inspired by the British version, and we're delighted to once again connect with non-league clubs in the UK.

"Previous collaborations have focused on our historical ties to British football, but this year we've sought to create new connections via our beloved red and white stripes.

"We're thrilled that these six clubs have agreed to work with us. Each club has received two Athletic Club shirts to raffle at their respective matches as well as a bespoke flag with our crests and the Euskal Non-League Day logo to fly at their grounds.

"We encourage all “Athleticzales” in the UK over that weekend to attend one of these matches."