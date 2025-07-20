Norfolk Bowls star Julie shines bright

The highlight of Norfolk Bowls Club’s week, if not the season, was Julie Potter's magnificent victory in the Sussex Area Final of the National Senior Ladies Singles.

In a well supported game, confusing only for eight red bowls invariably concentrated in a tight head, Julie emerged victorious 21:16 over Faye de Brett of West Hoathly.

The NBC ladies were unable to carry this inspiration into the two league matches of the week, although they were not helped by the injury list.

Crablands won 24:44 with both rinks in their favour 13:17 and 11:27. In the game with Arundel the ladies lost 26:36 but Jenny McKeown, Barbara Wilkins, Terry Phillips, and Julie Potter won their rink 19:16 while the other rink lost 7:20.

Norfolk and Arundel ladies in their GSML Division 1 game

In the Mixed BML Division 1, it was two points out of the available six in each of three games.

The Norfolk Yellows lost 31:35 to Chichester A with Nigel Allen, Julie Potter, and Bob Allen winning 21: 15 and the other rink going down 10:20.

Norfolk Greens went down 27:34 to Southbourne with Jenny McKeown, John Collins, and Roger Ayling winning 19:13 and the other rink losing 8:21.

In their other game the Greens were defeated 31:37 by Middleton Blue but Elaine Montgomery, Nick Potter, and Roger Ayling won 23:13, the other rink going down 8:24.

In the Men's WSBL Division 1, Norfolk showed some sign of a return to their early season form with victory in two sets against Bognor A. Nigel Allen, Errol Moult, Bob Allen and Jim Raggett winning 19:16 and Nick Potter, Jim O'Regan, Hugh Montgomery, and Roger Ayling winning 18:15.

The other sets lost 14:18 and 11:29 which meant Bognor took the match honours 62:78.