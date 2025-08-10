Norfolk ladies find top form

In the Ladies GSML Div1 found their top form with six points against both lowly Crablands Green and top of the table WItterings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against Crablands Green both sets were won with shot differences from both ends of the spectrum.

Against WItterings again both sets were won, with Caroline Longhurst, Elaine Montgomery, Julie Potter, and Carol Raggett winning 21:19, and Jenny McKeown, Barbara Wilkins, Pauline Slade, and Suki Ritblat winning 38:4 for an overall match score of 59:23. This could have moved Norfolk up to second position in the league when two weeks ago it seemed a mid table position was the best that could be hoped for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Mixed BML Div1 Norfolk Yellow have achieved identical progress which mirrors that of the ladies. They emphasised that by defeating Bognor Red and then Pulborough.

Norfolk Ladies entertain Crablands Green

Against Bognor Red all points were taken in a 50:25 win, with Nigel Allen, Suki Ritblat, and Jim Raggett winning 19:17, and Hugh Montgomery, Julie Potter, and Vic Turner winning 31:8.

Against Pulborough, who were defeated 39:32, only David Noakes, Suki Ritblat, and Jim Raggett won with a score of 24:14, the other rink lost 15:18.

In the same competition Norfolk Green defeated Bognor Blue 38:33, with Pauline Slade, Brian Phillips, and Denny Roberts winning 23:16, the other rink losing 15:17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Men's WSBL Div3 Norfolk shared the points with Storrington although losing 44:58, with Mike Johnson, John McKeown, Peter Hunter, and Vic Turner winning 16:13, and Malcolm Janman, Richard Kitchen, Chris Lawton, and Neil Gillingham winning 19:18. The other rink lost 9:27.

Against Worthing Pavilion Badgers, Norfolk lost 46:54 with the only points coming from Mike Johnson, John McKeown, Peter Hunter, and Vic Turner who won 22:11. This rink victory bordered on the bizarre with John McKeown taking three successive jacks into the ditch. To prove this wasn't a fluke he did it a fourth time. Badgers were left unsure whether to laugh or cry. The other rinks lost 12:19 and 12:24.

The week ended with a visit from our good friends, Chessington, who proved too good for us by repeating their victory in May at Chessington. They took three rinks, leaving Norfolk with a drawn rink and one victorious featuring the ubiquitous Mike Johnson, and Kath Turner, John Collins, and John Turner.