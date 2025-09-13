Norfolk Ladies "what a shame"
It was a similar story the following day when the Mixed BML Div1 with Southbourne also fell a victim of the weather. This had no effect on Norfolk Yellows final league position as it was already certain that they would finish runners up to champions Middleton. Six weeks ago Norfolk Yellows were in the bottom three so they deserve every credit for turning their season around.
Attention now focuses on Norfolk Green who need three points from their final game this week Bognor to avoid relegation.
Two friendly matches were fitted in between the rain. Away to Goring Manor the four triples were shared two rinks each. Winning for Norfolk were Alan Roberts, Michael Wood, and John Collins, and also Terry Phillips, Suki Ritblat, and Chris Lawton.
Another four rinks of triples were played at Selsey. Winning narrowly for Norfolk were John Rainbow, Neil Gillingham, and Dave Simmonds. The other three rinks could accurately be described as trouncings by the opposition.
On Friday a mixed Aussie Rules Doubles tournament was held over six rinks followed by a club social. The winners of the tournament were Bee Edge and Elaine Montgomery. However the real winners was Prostate Cancer UK for whom the days events raised over £400.