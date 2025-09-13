Norfolk Ladies "what a shame"

Norfolk Ladies were all geared up to entertain a coach load of touring ladies from the county of Norfolk. Our friends from Maltravers had provided reinforcements so that we could offer our visitors six rinks of bowls. Norfolk Ladies had spent the morning baking and doing things with bread. The teams played two ends. The heavens opened. Isn't life a xxx?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a similar story the following day when the Mixed BML Div1 with Southbourne also fell a victim of the weather. This had no effect on Norfolk Yellows final league position as it was already certain that they would finish runners up to champions Middleton. Six weeks ago Norfolk Yellows were in the bottom three so they deserve every credit for turning their season around.

Attention now focuses on Norfolk Green who need three points from their final game this week Bognor to avoid relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two friendly matches were fitted in between the rain. Away to Goring Manor the four triples were shared two rinks each. Winning for Norfolk were Alan Roberts, Michael Wood, and John Collins, and also Terry Phillips, Suki Ritblat, and Chris Lawton.

Touring ladies from the county of Norfolk with hosts Norfolk BC

Another four rinks of triples were played at Selsey. Winning narrowly for Norfolk were John Rainbow, Neil Gillingham, and Dave Simmonds. The other three rinks could accurately be described as trouncings by the opposition.

On Friday a mixed Aussie Rules Doubles tournament was held over six rinks followed by a club social. The winners of the tournament were Bee Edge and Elaine Montgomery. However the real winners was Prostate Cancer UK for whom the days events raised over £400.