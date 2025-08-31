Norfolk - 'We will be back'

With relegation already ensured Norfolk used their final game for the moment in Division 1 to leave with a splendid huzzah.

Relegation had been sealed on Friday evening with the visit to Chichester yielding an insufficient three points. The result had been a 56:75 defeat although points had been obtained with John Rainbow, Jim O'Regan, John Collins, and Dave Simmonds winning 19:18 and Brian Phillips, Errol Moult, Peter Hunter, and Bob Allen drawing 14:14. The other rinks lost 14:20 and 9:23.

The Sunday fixture with fellow strugglers, Worthing Pavilion Bulls, produced a spirited end to a disappointing season with a decisive 72:57 win. Three rink victories contributing to the eight points haul coming from Jim O'Regan, John Rainbow, Hugh Montgomery, and Jim Raggett who won 18:17, Peter Slade, Errol Moult, Peter Hunter, and Bob Allen winning 20:15, and finally Brian Foskett, Trevor Sandells, Denis Langham, and Denny Roberts who won 23:7. The remaining rink lost 11:18.

It would be pointless to gloss over a season when form lost was difficult to recover, one can only say that these players took Norfolk down and that they now owe it to the club to bring them straight up. They have the ability and with the rub of the green are a match for most teams.

Norfolk entertain Worthing Pavilion Bulls

In the Mixed BML Div1 Norfolk Yellow kept up the chase for the title with maximum points against Pulborough winning 34:21. Errol Moult, Julie Potter, and Bob Allen won 19:8 and Keith Ireland, Suki Ritblat, and Jim Raggett won 15.13.

Norfolk Green, who needed full points to move away from the other end of the table had to settle for an equal share of the points with Petworth when the only victory was the weather.

Two friendlies were played, firstly at Horsham, when the six triples rinks were shared three all. Winning for Norfolk were Malcolm Janman, Julie Potter, and Brian Phillips 17:12, Bernie Baker, Jim O'Regan, and Denny Roberts 17:10, and Mike Johnson, Alan Roberts, and John Collins 18:15. The other rinks lost 12:20, 16:24, and 10:26.

The other friendly was at WItterings where, playing through the rain, Norfolk won only one of the three triples. Victors for Norfolk were Mike Johnson, Dave Guest, and Michael Wood.