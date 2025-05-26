The course comprised a nice mix of fields, woodland and quiet country lanes, with just over 500 feet of elevation - the steepling climb on Sempstead Lane accounted for most of this, as well as a final climb across country to the finish in Northiam playing fieldsl

The race, which attracted a nice mix of club and non-club runners, was won by Wadhurst Runners' Graeme McIntosh in an impressive time of 33.44 - in typical fashion, Graeme arrived late and only just made the starting grid in time!

Hastings Runners' Lewis Parsons, winner of the previous Icklesham trail race, was 2nd in 34.57 and the youngest competitor Alfie Johnstone (HY AC) was 3rd in 35.47.

Fifth placed Joe Allum (39.47) was the first Northiam resident to finish - he'd only entered the night before, having seen a race sign opposite his house! An excellent run by ladies winner Karen Ash representing JellyLegs Deal (runner up at Icklesham) in 43.57, with Holly Batten 2nd (46.12) and Suzanne Linger 3rd (50.15).

1066 Trail Series co-organiser Will Withecombe said: "We received great feedback from the runners who loved the beautiful course. We'd especially like to thank all our volunteers, Northiam Parish Council, Great Dixter and Edwin Lloyd for their co-operation, and Northiam Village Hall where runners enjoyed tea and cake afterwards!"

Seven more events are planned for 2025, with the Alfriston 7.00 kms trail race next up on 22nd June. See www.1066trailraces.co.uk

1 . Contributed Ladies' race winner Karen Ash Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hastings Runners'' Andy Knight Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed James Lloyd & Ella Maynard Photo: Submitted