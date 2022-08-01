Eastbourne looking back: Charity golf day raises £5,000

Back in August 2017 the annual You Raise Me Up charity golf day took place at Wellshurst Golf Club in Hailsham, raising more than £5,000.

The charity, which also runs a coffee shop and centre in Polegate, provides practical, emotional and financial support for families who lose a child aged 16-25 unexpectedly.

When 17-year-old Megan Brooks died suddenly in May 2011 while working at Eastbourne Rugby Club, her devastated family found there was no one they could turn to; nobody out there who could understand their pain and grief and no comfort from anyone who had experienced the same heart wrenching loss.

In the days and weeks that followed Megan’s death – including what should have been her 18th birthday – Megan’s family created You Raise Me Up to support families in the very same situation they found themselves in.

The charity was named after a Westlife song – Megan’s favourite band – and its ethos was to provide practical, emotional and financial support to families who lost their children aged between 16 and 25.

Last year it celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

