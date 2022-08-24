Eastbourne looking back: UK Gospel Choir celebrates The Beacon turning 30

The choir was dressed in an array of beach themed costumes to keep customers entertained throughout the day on August 3 2019.

A history wall was set up to celebrate 30 years of the town centre shopping centre.

Bill Plumridge, manager of The Beacon at the time , said, "It was a fantastic day from start to finish!

"We've had some great feedback from customers who enjoyed everything from the beach hut bonanza to our giant colouring in letters.

"I would like to thank everyone for coming along and for bearing with us while we transformed the centre with a brand new £85 million extension.

"I hope everyone agrees that it has been worth the wait!"

Confetti cannons exploded to mark the start of the event, more than 400 prizes were given away and more than 3,000 flags and jelly beans handed out.

Many staff joined in the fun by dressing up or adding a beach theme to their windows and crowds were entertained by live music from 1940s singing group The Polka Dots.

