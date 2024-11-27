November Eclectic for Lottbridge Seniors

The Lottbridge Seniors took part in a 9-hole thrash and eclectic this week at Lottbridge Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course was suffering from the recent spell of wet weather but, nevertheless, some really good cards were returned.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Wes for looking after everyone as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks also went to: All the committee members for their administration help during the morning, and a special thank you to Wayne Funnel for his continued hard work for the Lottbridge Senior Section. Also Vice-Captain John Hornblow for collecting charity balls in the water. Finally David Gamble for his continued work with the Eastbourne Herald.

Winer Micky Hopkins, Left. with Seniors Captain, dennis Sutherland

Cheesy chips were served to all players from the birthday boys Micky Hopkins and Steve Goddard. Happy birthday boys!

Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

Nearest the pin on hole 2 - Ian Stringer.

Nearest the pin on hole 6 - Barry Petch.

Nearest the pin on hole 9 - Chris Burgess.

Overall Winner, on count back with nett 29 - Micky Hopkins.

Runner-up, on count back with nett 29 - Alan BryantIn.

Third place, with nett 30 - Peter Field.

Congratulations and very well played to all of the prizewinners.

A special mention was to advise all seniors that the charity for this upcoming year's Captains Charity will be Prostate Cancer UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Dennis Sutherland thanked all the Seniors who played, making it another fun event at Lottbridge, the friendliest Golf Club on the South Coast.

All reactions:5 James Woolley, Paul Atkinson and 3 others.