Number one seed and reigning champion Kasatkina crashes out Eastbourne Open

Number one seed and reigning champion Daria Kasatkina crashed out of the Lexus Eastbourne Open, losing to Lulu Sun 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

The Australian went 4-0 down in the opening set, before winning the next five games to put her in command.

The conditions on centre court were very windy and hard to play in, with Kasatkina having started to struggle with it especially when serving.

Sun took advantage her opponent’s struggles and took the first set breaking the serve In emphatic fashion.

Daria Kasatkina of Australia plays a forehand against Lulu Sun of New Zealand in the Women's Singles Round One match on Day One of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 23, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for LTA)

The second set started evenly, but last year’s champion raised her level and broke the set twice before winning it 6-2.

This looked like a statement, but last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finalist got an early break after Kastakina double-faulted twice, leaving the Australian in a sketchy position.

Kasatkina pushed to get back into the match, but the New Zealander held her nerve to put her through to the next round.

She will play Anna Blinkova in the round of 16, who beat Marie Bouzkova earlier today.