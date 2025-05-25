One victory and one draw for The Green

Last Sunday The Green's men's fourth team travelled to East Grinstead for a Division 9 fixture in the Sussex Summer Tennis League.

The first pair of Ed Money with Ed Williams won their two rubbers comfortably in two sets, whilst the second pair of Matt Wells with James White lost to the opposition’s first pair by 4-6, 4-6 but defeated the second pair by 6-1, 6-2. This brought up a 3-1 victory for The Green.

The previous day saw The Green’s ladies first team entertain the East Grinstead first team in a Division 4 fixture. In the first round of matches Beaula Page/Amanda Ruck defeated the opposing second pairing by 6-3, 7-6 whilst Hannah Gandy/Sue McLeavy lost to the first pairing. Then Beaula/Amanda lost 2-6, 5-7 to the East Grinstead first pairing but Hannah/Sue won through by 7-6 (8-6), 6-2, which meant a 2-2 draw.

