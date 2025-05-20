The Green's men's third team travelled to Hailsham for their first summer fixture in Division 8 of the Sussex Tennis League.

The first pair of Ed Money with Rod Pavek won their two rubbers by 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3, 6-2, but the second pair of Adam Shaw with Matt Wells encountered much stiffer opposition.

They just lost to the Hailsham second pair by 6-2, 2-6 and 7-10 in the championship tie-break but narrowly defeated the first pair by 6-2, 2-6, 10-8. This meant a 3-1 victory for The Green.

On Saturday The Green’s mixed first team entertained the Amherst first team in a Division 1 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League.

The Green Tennis Club men's third team

Chris Grief/Hannah Gandy beat the Amherst second pairing of Josh Craig/Barbara Fentiman by 6-0, 6-4, and then defeated Quentin Soucek/Debi Ani by 6-3, 7-6.

Meanwhile The Green’s second pairing of Dominic Heavens/Rachel Allison just lost to Quentin/Debi by 2-6, 6-4, 8-10, before losing 2-6, 4-6 to Josh/Barbara.Therefore the match result was a 2-2 draw.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club’s website and use the Contact Us feature.