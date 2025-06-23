One win and two draws for The Green

Last Saturday The Green's men's fourth team entertained the Crowborough second team in a Division 9 fixture of the Sussex Tennis Summer League.

The first pair of Mike Sarna with Ed Williams lost in a championship tie-break following one set apiece in their first rubber but then won 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile the second pair of Matt Wells with James White won both their rubbers in championship tie-breaks to give The Green a 3-1 victory.

Then on Sunday the men’s fifth team went to Cooden to play their third team in Division 10. Dave Carey-Stuart/Ed Money defeated Colin Maynard/Christian Seal by 7-5, 1-6 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break before losing to Joseph Couchman-Seal/William Turner-Anonchans 6-7, 3-6. The other pairing of Mike Eastwood/Simon Kooger lost 5-7, 3-6 to Colin/Christian before beating Joseph/William by 3-6, 7-6 and 10-4 in the tie-break. This meant the final result was a 2-2 draw.

Also on Sunday the ladies second team hosted the Badgers second team from Brighton in a Division 9 fixture. The first pairing of Sheila King with Beaula Page won their two rubbers by 6-2, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-4, but Michelle Fattorini with Heather Wilcox were unable to win either of their rubbers, going down by 4-6, 2-6 and 4-6, 4-6, so bringing up another 2-2 draw.

