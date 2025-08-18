Last weekend there was one win and two draws for The Green teams in the Sussex summer tennis league.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday the ladies first team entertained the Cross-in-Hand second team in a Division 4 fixture. Unfortunately, due to a late illness withdrawal, the opposition could only field one pair instead of the usual two, and so when The Green’s first pair of Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck won 6-4, 6-1 it meant victory for the home side. As Dana Brass with Sue McLeavy lost to the Cross-in-Hand pair in two sets, the final result was 3-1 to The Green.

Meanwhile the men’s fourth team travelled to Maresfield for a Division 9 fixture, and came away with a 2-2 draw. The Green’s first pairing of Colin Onyeka/Ed Williams won their rubbers by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3, 6-2, but the second pairing of Adam Shaw/James White lost both their rubbers in two sets, although one went to a tie-break. This resulted in the men’s fourth team achieving 3 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses in their division this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday the ladies second team ended their summer campaign in Division 9 with a 2-2 draw against Wadhurst at home. The second pair of Nicole Kay with Chin Stead, both making their debut in ladies’ matches, lost to the Wadhurst first pair, whilst the first pair of Dana Brass with Heather Wilcox endured a very lengthy rubber against the opposition’s second pair, eventually winning by 6-4, 4-6 and 10-4 in the championship tie-break.

Your World

Due to an injury sustained by one of the Wadhurst players they conceded the second rubber and as Dana/Heather then lost another lengthy rubber, this time with a score of 6-3, 0-6 and 4-10 in the tie-break, the match outcome was a draw.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.