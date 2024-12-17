One win and two draws for The Green tennis club members

Last Saturday two of The Green's teams hosted matches in the Sussex Winter Tennis League

Last Saturday two of The Green’s teams hosted matches in the Sussex Winter Tennis League.

tThe men’s fourth team entertained the Meads second team from Eastbourne in a Division 10 fixture and achieved a 4-0 victory. Ian Farrer with Matt Wells won 6-0, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-0, whilst the other pair of Michael Collins with James White won 6-0, 7-5 and 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile the ladies first team were playing the Storrington third team in a Division 4 fixture. Both pairings of Beaula Page/Amanda Ruck and Hannah Gandy/Sjaan Gillings defeated the opposition’s second pairing in two sets but lost to the first pairing, although Beaula/Amanda were only beaten in the championship tie-break after one set apiece. This meant a match score of 2-2.

Then on Sunday the men’s third team hosted the Crowborough second team in a Division 7 fixture. The home first pair of Stuart Clode with Adam Mabb won their rubbers by 6-2, 6-1 and 6-2, 7-5. However, the second pair of Sam Denyer with Ed Williams lost their two rubbers in two sets, so making the match outcome a 2-2 draw.

