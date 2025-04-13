Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Captain Brannon O’Neill hit a first half hat-trick as Burgess Hill Town FC completed a league double over Deal Town at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reggie Ward hit the other goal and the Hillians were 4-0 up at the break and took another step to taking third place and home advantage for the play off semi-final.

O’Neill returning to the starting line-up was one of four changes made by managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Beckford, Marcus Allen and Harry Lawson also returned to the starting XI.

It was a first half full of goals for Burgess Hill Town against Deal Town - picture by Lynden Humphrey

Hill got off to the perfect start and went ahead after just five minutes as a ball over the top found O’Neill, who brought it down expertly, swivelled and thumped it past the keeper.

It was nearly two soon after as O’Neill whipped a corner in and it looked very much like the ball crossed the line but the linesman didn’t give it. There was a big scramble but no goal was given.

Hill were forced into a change on 15 minutes as Allen went down injured twice and couldn’t continue and was replaced by Nathan Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was deservedly 2-0 on the half-hour mark from a brilliant team move. Chris Whelpdale pinged the ball out wide to Jay Beckford, who flicked to Reggie Ward, who beat his man beautifully and squared for O’Neill who flicked the ball around the keeper and then smashed home his 12th league goal.

The goals flew in for the Hillians - picture by Lynden Humphrey

Deal were almost given a lifeline as the hosts lost the ball dangerously but they flashed a shot wide.

Hill though went 3-0 up on 40 minutes when Martyn Box started the press, forced them back, then O’Neill harassed three Deal players, forced them into an error and Reggie Ward thumped home from the edge of the box.

The best was yet to come though as on the stroke of half-time it was four. A cross came in from the right by Whelpdale, O’Neill got ahead of his man and flicked it like Zola with his backheel into the top corner for an unbelievable goal that sealed his hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half started with the Hillians close to going five up with Whelpdale smashing one over. Whelpdale went close again as he went through one on one on the right of the box and went to dink it over the keeper, but put it over the goal as well.

With important games coming up Hill made changes, with Joe Overy, Stefan Vukoje and Ryan Worrall all entering the action.

Hill continued to have plenty of possession and were rarely troubled as they saw the game out comfortably.

With eight minutes remaining hat-trick hero O’Neill was replaced by Ben Pope to applause from all around Leylands Park and he of course was voted as the Brickworks MoM by match sponsors Switched on Insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hillians have two tough fixtures coming up over the Easter weekend – there’s a trip to second-placed Sittingbourne on Good Friday then, on Easter Monday, they are at home to Three Bridges with a 3pm kick-off.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Reggie Ward, Harry Lawson (Ryan Worrall 79), Logan Dobbs, Marcus Allen (Nathan Cooper 15), Jay Beckford (Joe Overy 64), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Stefan Vukoje 64), Brannon O’Neill (Ben Pope 82), Martyn Box.