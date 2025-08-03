Open day at Hailsham Tennis Club

By Manny Galitzine
Contributor
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 08:40 BST
Open Day raffle winner Stuart Seal accepts his prize from Harry Marks at the club.

As part of the Open Day at Hailsham Tennis Club, there was a draw for a free subscription for annual membership, and the lucky winner was Stuart Seal.

Stuart wins an annual membership for himself and his two young daughters, which is valued at £210 at full price. It gives the family access to the all weather courts with LED floodlights.

The club is also about to upgrade two of the courts to an artificial clay surface, the preferred playing surface of the LTA.

Stuart Seal with Harry Marksplaceholder image
Stuart Seal with Harry Marks

Stuart was presented with the subscription by Harry Marks, the long time lynchpin of the club, who was a prime mover in the efforts to upgrade the courts for all the members' benefit.

There is still an opportunity to purchase an annual subscription at half the normal price (for new members only). You can follow events at the club on their Facebook page or instagram, as well as on their website.

