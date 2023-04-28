Open day is perfect time to try croquet in Eastbourne

The Compton Croquet Club, situated in a leafy corner of the Saffrons Sports Ground, are holding an "Open Day" from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, 13th May.

Anyone who would like to learn about this civilised and thoroughly enjoyable traditional English summer sport would be welcome to attend.

Club Vice President Michael Clarke remembers the Open Day held one year ago when a former semi-professional tennis player came to have a look at the five manicured lawns complete with hoops and coloured balls.

"Frankly," recalls David Prosser, "after many years playing tennis at county level I was extremely sceptical about trying croquet. But on my retirement from tennis my wife and I were looking for a sport which we could play on a more or less equal basis.

David and Tracy Prosser

She persuaded me to go along with her to the Compton club and we were hooked immediately. Afterwards we had three free coaching lessons before being invited to become members. Actually," he confides, "we had already decided to join even before the lessons."

But David is quick to assert that to take to croquet people do not need to have a high-profile background in other sports. He says that people of any age looking for a new challenge in a sport that can be played socially or competitively should have a go. He also appreciates that the game can be played all the year round, weather permitting, and - at least here in Eastbourne - in attractive surroundings.

"The Compton club has a lovely setting with lawns that, I should think, stand comparison with any across the nation. I believe Eastbourne would be justified in feeling proud to have this emerald in its crown."

Michael agrees. "Croquet has been played in Eastbourne since the 1860s and I very much hope it will go on for another 160 years. So, people should come to the Open Day and see for themselves what it is all about. If they do, they should wear flat shoes."

Action at the Comptons club

