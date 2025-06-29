Organisers are reflecting on another highly successful Eastbourne 10k after runners came from far and wide for the seventh running of the race.

As per tradition for the 10k, temperatures were high, challenging the runners, but this didn’t precent superb performances across the board.

The top three were within grasping distance of each other, giving supporters an exciting final straight as they battled it out towards the iconic bandstand.

Arnold Weston (Team Bath A/C) was first to finish, with Ross Brocklehurst (Brighton Phoenix) hot on his tail and just four seconds behind.

Talented young athlete Fintan Pearce (Eastbourne Rovers) got third spot on the podium and was a mere four seconds behind Brocklehurst.

In the ladies’ race, it was Lewes AC’s Ruby Whyte-Wilding who dominated to take the top spot, with Grace Baker (Hastings AC) second and Rebecca Robinson (Kendal AC) close behind in third.

In the youth 15-19 age category, Eastbourne Rovers Raya Petrova & Fin Lumber-Fry dominated the field, taking first places.

The event prides itself on having prizes for age groups from 15 years of age to 70+, giving all runners a purpose to strive to be the best they can.

Male age group winners: Ed Plager (Polegate Plodders), Ben Lockie, Michael McLaughlin, Gary Judges, Graham Merritt, Simon Peck (Seaford Striders) and Tony Rea (Heathfield RRC).

Female age group winners: Vicky Moynihan (Eastbourne Rovers), Abbey Filsell, Claire Noble, Denise Pope (Heathfield RRC), Kaz Mewitt, Brigid Tapping & Therese Gordon - Duffy (Seafront Shufflers).

The first female team of three went to Lewes AC with Ruby Whyte-Wilding, Rachel Hillman and Clare Martin. The first male team had all three within the top 10, comprising Eastbourne Rovers Fintan Pearce, Luke Tomsett and Anthony Anderson.

Joint organiser Sue Fry said: "It was amazing to see so many impressive performances amongst the vast range of age groups and it was a pleasure to reward them with their trophies and prizes on the podium."

Next up for Eastbourne Runs is the Eastbourne 5k and free junior mile on Sunday, September 14. Details in how to enter can be found on the Eastbourne Runs website.