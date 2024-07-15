O'Sullivans contest doubles final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest snooker final to be contested in the Bexhill and District Snooker League was the Doubles Handicap and this was fought out between all players from the O’Sullivan’s club.

The O’Sullivan “B” team were represented by Barry Kenward and Kim Fuller and facing them were Carl Fitzsimon and Luke Herring from the Allstars.

This was a handicap competition with Kenward and Fuller receiving a 13 point start to each frame and the match was fought over the best of 7 frames. The match, held at O’Sullivan’s snooker club on Thursday, July 11 was officiated by local referee Dave Burchett.

Frame 1 opened with Herring flying off the starting blocks with a break of 42 and this proved sufficient for the pairing to take the first frame by 62 points to 29.

Luke Herring, Carl Fitzsimon, Barry Kenward & Kim Fuller.

However, players had the chance to settle in frame 2 with Fuller and Kenward winning on a closely fought frame by 64 points to 49. In this frame, Herring knocked in a break of 20 whilst Fuller replied with a 22 and was assisted by an additional 15 from Kenward. This left the match all square at 1 frame each.

Frame 3 was the closest fought with the result going down to a black ball finish. Fitzsimon knocked in a break of 26 for his team, whilst Kenward replied with a 20 break for his pairing. In the end it was Kenward and Fuller who pulled off victory with a score of 71 points to 62 and putting their team 2 up in frames.

Frame 4 was also closely fought, but this time it was Fitzsimon and Herring who managed to keep in front in the scoring race and, with a 50 point to 37 in their favour, took the fourth frame to level up the match at 2 frames each.

Frame 5 saw the pairing of Kenward and Fuller playing good safety and taking advantage of any small errors that their counterparts made. With no major breaks being recorded, Kenward and Fuller won the frame 74 points to 37, leaving them 3 frames up and at the edge of victory.

Frame 6 saw Herring and Fitzsimon getting very few chances of making breaks and, with Kenward and Fuller knocking in consistent small breaks of between 10 and 20 points, took the frame by 56 points to 11 and also the match by 4 frames to 2.