100+ Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners turn up the heat at the Bognor 10k

Sunday 12th May was not just a hot day on the South Coast but it was also the annual Bognor Regis Prom 10k, organised by Rotary Hotham and Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners. This year saw nearly 1,500 runners take part, and over 100 of them were wearing the blue and orange of Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners.

Simon Gill ran his first race for the Bognor based club in for over a year and finished in 35:19, to kick off a host of fantastic results. Liam O’Connor ran a fantastic time of 37:41 just 1 minute 50 seconds ahead of Mark Phillips in 39:31 who kept ahead of the first official pacer Jack Penfold, finishing in 39:56, 4 seconds to spare. Chris Crouch and Cameron Coe ran together throughout the race finishing in 40:15 and 40:16. Juliet Stallard was our first female across the line in 42:01, finishing 1st in her age category. Adam Woodruff finished in 43:28 leading a flurry of blue and orange vests. Jess Thomson (43:29) Sarah Zacal ran a PB of 43:49, Paul Jarvis (43:54) and Callum Strowger in 44:52, just ahead of the next pacer. Byron Kearns had the job of pacing 45 minutes and finished bang on the mark in 45:00.

Finishing under the 50 minute barrier were 16 BRTZRs Chris Savill led the way after Byron in 45:50, Gary Griffiths kicked of the 46 minutes crew in 46:06, Daryl Fairbrother crossed in 46:22, David Maltby completed the hot 10k in 46:36, Chris Gallagher was back for his first home race in a few years and finished in 46:49, Josey Faggetter and Emma Smith finished just a second apart in 46:57 and 46:58. There was then a slight gap before Frazer Deans passed in 48:09, David Durrant in 48:11, Alan Coombs on the 49 minute mark, David McManus ran a new personal best of 49:07, Allen Porter was just 1 second behind in 49:08, Chloe Neilson-Hopkins in 49:23, Samuel Grover crossing with his sister Megan Grover in 49:33. Mark Green was the 50 minute pacer and in the scorching heat finished 21 seconds ahead of time in 49:39, a great run!

There was then a further 29 runners finishing between the 50 minutes and 1 hour mark, a big milestone and target for many. Drew Kelly finished in 50:04, followed by Nick Solti in 50:41. Kate O’Connor was making a return to racing and finished in 51:37. Tony Hancock our long-standing member made the trip over from Jersey and finished in a time of 52:11. Ian Bayley was running alongside his son, and after having a good chatty run finished in 52:37. Birthday boy Neil Pacey finished in 53 minutes, 19 seconds ahead of his wife Debs Pacey who set a new PB of 53:19. Andrew Stubbington was just a touch further back in 53:31, Guy Hodgson followed closely in 53:34. Our next pacer was Stuart Thomson who finished in 54:12, 48 seconds ahead of time, bringing home lots of people for new PBs. Rodney Morley crossed in 54:40, with Lee Hayward in tow for a time of 54:48. Rebecca Nicholl finished in 55:05, then game Glenn Maynard in 55:07, Schneider Assis in 55:47 and Christine Rounds in 56:04. Susi Briggs finished in 57:03, closely followed by Nigel Brookes in 57:09, Elizabeth Bilham in 57:18 and Antony Jordan-Willis in 58:09. Clare Halligan was across the line in 58:35, with Sarah Santer in 58:49, Amanda Shepheard in 58:54 and Shaun Smart in 59:11 who was joined by his daughter. Graham Hurren pushed to break the hour mark and did in 59:14, so did Helen Woodland (59:22), Sarah Priestley (59:25) and Katie Benham (59:31). Head Coach Keith Hardwell oversaw pacing the hour and finished in 59:31, with 29 seconds to spare.

Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners Team Photo

Just over the hour mark was James Gardiner in 1:00:07, Tash Tite (1:00:30), Alex Willetts (1:00:38), Caroline Thomas (1:00:55), Gemma Page (1:01:17), Louise Maddison (1:02:03), Lucy-Jayne Isitt (1:02:09), Karen Vilday (1:03:06) and Stephen Lee (1:03:22). Husband and wife duo Marlena and Lee Clark finished in 1:03:26. Kirstee Porter was another running with her daughter and the pair finished in 1:03:48. Danielle Somerville was next up in 1:03:56 followed by Mark Farndell (1:04:13) and Felicity Nowell (1:04:52). Richard Forward was our 65-minute pacer and finished with 1 second in his back pocket. Sarah Spurr was across the line in 1:05:40, next up was Jackie Williamson ran with her daughter Rebecca and the pair finished in 1:08:28. Amanda Alphonso was 10 seconds back in 1:08:32, then came our final pacer David Sinclair who finished in 1:09:26, with 34 seconds in hand. Alan Haskell finished in 1:10:47 as he makes his return from the side-lines. Paul Hackett finished in 1:11:5, then came Rebecca Sleet in 1:12:21, Sue Woodruff (1:13:14), Susan Brigstock-Parker who made a return to racing after a long time out finished with good friend Nik Crisp in 1:13:28. Shirley Ann Peacock finished in 1:13:57 followed by, Lynn Jordan (1:14:47), Jayne Marshall (1:16:12), Nigel Barrett (1:16:19), Carrie Oakley (1:16:34), Karen Butcher (1:16:35), John Abell (1:18:00), Jessica Dyer (1:20:10). Mother and daughter duo Julie and Sophia Vass finished in 1:20:20. Tina Ede returned to the Bognor 10k with a time of 1:20:45, followed by Nicky Ramsay in 1:21:46, Lisa Broad who ran with a friend finished in 1:22:09, Antony Hurren 1:22:35, Terri Sansom in 1:26:34, Dawn Thackray crossed the line in 1:29:44, David Graves was another returning to racing and finished in 1:32:52 and Nic Baglee rounded off the day in 1:51:49.

Results

Simon Gill 00:35:19

Liam O'Connor 00:37:41

Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners Pacers

Mark Phillips 00:39:31

Jack Penfold 00:39:56 PACER

Chris Crouch 00:40:15

Cameron Coe 00:40:16

Juliet Stallard 00:42:01 1st in Category

Adam Woodruff 00:43:28

Jess Thomson 00:43:29 2nd in Category

Sarah Zacal 00:43:49 PB 3rd in Category

Paul Jarvis 00:43:54

Callum Strowger 00:44:52

Byron Kearns 00:45:00 PACER

Chris Savill 00:45:50

Gary Griffiths 00:46:06

Daryl Fairbrother 00:46:22

David Maltby 00:46:36

Chris Gallagher 00:46:49

Josey Faggetter 00:46:57

Emma Smith 00:46:58

Frazer Deans 00:48:09

David Durrant 00:48:11

Alan Coombs 00:49:00

David McManus 00:49:07 PB

Allen Porter 00:49:08

Chloe Neilson-Hopkins 00:49:23

Samuel Grover 00:49:33

Megan Grover 00:49:33

Mark Green 00:49:39 PACER

Drew Kelly 00:50:04

Nick Solti 00:50:41

Kate OConnor 00:51:37

Anthony Hancock 00:52:11

Ian Bayley 00:52:37

Neil Pacey 00:53:00

Debs Pacey 00:53:19 PB

Andrew Stubbington 00:53:31

Guy Hodgson 00:53:34

Stuart Thomson 00:54:12 PACER

Rodney Morley 00:54:40

Lee Hayward 00:54:48

Rebecca Nicholl Nicholl 00:55:05

Glenn Maynard 00:55:07

Schneider Assis 00:55:47

Christine Rounds 00:56:04

Susi Briggs 00:57:03

Nigel Brookes 00:57:09

Elizabeth Bilham 00:57:18

Antony Jordan-Willis 00:58:09

Clare Halligan 00:58:35

Sarah Santer 00:58:49

Amanda Shepheard 00:58:54

Shaun Smart 00:59:11

Grahame Hurren 00:59:14

Helen Woodland 00:59:22

Sarah Priestley 00:59:25

Katie Benham 00:59:31

Keith Hardwell 00:59:31 PACER

James Gardiner 01:00:07

Tash Tite 01:00:30

Alex Willetts 01:00:38

Caroline Thomas 01:00:55

Gemma Page 01:01:17

Louise Maddison 01:02:03

Lucy-Jayne Isitt 01:02:09

Karen Vilday 01:03:06

Stephen M LEE 01:03:22

Marlena Clark 01:03:26

Lee Clark 01:03:26

Kirstee Porter 01:03:48

Danielle Somerville 01:03:56

Mark Farndell 01:04:13

Felicity Nowell 01:04:52

Richard Forward 01:04:59 PACER

Sarah Spurr 01:05:40

Jackie Williamson 01:08:28

Amanda Alphonso 01:08:32

David Sinclair 01:09:26 PACER

Alan Haskell 01:10:47

Paul Hackett 01:11:55

Rebecca Sleet 01:12:21

Sue Woodruff 01:13:14

Susan Brigstock-Parker 01:13:28

Nik Crisp 01:13:28

Shirley Ann PEACOCK 01:13:57

Lynn Jordan 01:14:47

Jayne Marshall 01:16:12

Nigel Barrett 01:16:19

Carrie Oakley 01:16:34

Karen Butcher 01:16:35

John Abell 01:18:00

Jessica Dyer 01:20:10

Julie Vass 01:20:20

Sophie Vass 01:20:20

Tina Ede 01:20:45

Nicky Ramsay 01:21:46

Lisa Broad 01:22:09

Antony Hurren 0

1:22:35

Terri Sansom 01:26:34

Dawn Thackray 01:29:44

David Graves 01:32:52