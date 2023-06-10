On the longest day of the year, June 21, the Captain of Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club Simon Cowley and head professional Tim Cowley will play a match against club member Ian Fry and Assistant Professional Jonny Ingram.

This will be no ordinary match. It will be a foursomes match on the Old Course off the white tees over 100 holes… or to be preicse,100 holes in a day.

They aim to tee off the 1st at 5am and complete the challenge by about 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be the occasional pit stop, but this will of course be an extraordinary test of skill and endurance.

Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club's foursome who will play 100 holes in a day

The contest will form a part of The Big Golf Race in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Teams of golfers around the country will be entering, most playing a maximum of 72 holes, but Captain "Ironman" Cowley suggested a greater challenge to Ian Fry which he gladly accepted.

The Club’s Professionals agreed to join them in what will truly be Royal Ashdown's longest Captain/Pro match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far they have raised approximately £7,500 for this very worthwhile charity and expect to hit their target of £10,000 before the day.

Royal Ashdown Forest GC, founded in 1888, is home to two courses, the Old (ranked 35 in England by Golf World) and the West, which are situated in the beautiful Ashdown Forest in Forest Row.

All are welcome to come and watch and support on June 21.