1006 Gymnastics Club youngsters shine in Sussex Championships

Talented young gymnasts from 1006 Gymnastics Club in Bexhill made their mark at the Women’s Artistic Sussex Championships in Horsham, returning home with medals and memories after a fantastic day of competition.

This year’s event welcomed gymnasts from across the county who train no more than 10 hours per week, creating a fair and encouraging platform for developing athletes.

The competition, known for its supportive atmosphere and strong community spirit, saw gymnasts compete across multiple levels and age categories.

1006 Gymnastics started strong in the Copper Level, with Aleksandra (born 2016–2014) delivering an outstanding all-around performance to claim 2nd place and a silver medal.

Round two gymnasts from the 1066 club

In the older age band (2009–2011), Paige performed with great determination and poise, earning a respectable 4th place in a competitive field.

The Zinc Level saw several of the club’s youngest gymnasts take to the floor. Daisy, Ava, Adelaide, and Edie (born 2016–2017) all gave pleasing performances, showing great promise for the future. In the 2015 age group, Isla and Willow also competed with confidence and showed solid execution in their routines.

Stepping up to the Bronze Level, 1006 Gymnastics had more success. Beth (2008–2010 YOB) delivered a polished and powerful set of routines to finish 2nd, earning another silver medal for the club.

In the younger Bronze category (2011–2012), Holly stood out with a superb all-around performance to take 1st place and a gold medal. Teammate Bethany also impressed, finishing just shy of the podium in 5th place.

Copper level gymnasts

The event was not only about medals, but also about growth, confidence-building, and team spirit. Coaches from 1006 Gymnastics praised all their athletes for their hard work and composure under pressure.

With several podium finishes and strong performances across the board, the trip to Horsham was a clear success for 1006 Gymnastics. Gymnasts are now focusing and training hard for the Regional Champions in November.

Follow www.1066gym.co.uk on social media for more updates, photos, and upcoming events or email [email protected] for information.