HY AC members were involved as the iconic Chichester 10k took place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit on the Sussex Downs.

This is a fast flat course that offers good chances for a PB, attracting a total of 1,118 runners this year.

HY’s David Irvine raced up the back straight coming in 38th place in a time of 33.06, Barry Buchanan was hot on his tail with a time of 34.41 in 82nd place, breaking the club’s MV40 record.

Carl Adams tore around the circuit in a time of 35.41 coming in 111th place and 4th in his age category. Carl also gained the MV45 bronze medal in the British Masters 10k contest at the course.

John Ralph claimed 200th position with a time of 38.27, Nicky Stiles was in 241st place with a time of 39.20 (PB). Joshua Gilbey soared over the line in 247th with a time of 39.22 (PB), Toby Stace was close behind in 261st position with a new PB of 39.46.

Ben Jones flew across the line with 288th place and a new PB of 40.48, Benji Symes smashed the course in 42.14 in 345th place. Harry Hammond showcased his abilities with a time of 42.22 coming in 348th.

The South East Schools Inter Counties Cross Country championship took place in Newbury – attracting plenty of HY AC juniors.

A total of 81 runners took to the muddy course.

Florence Tewkesbury was 21st in the U15 girls’ race, Scarlett Dixon ran in the same race providing an excellent display of her training in 22nd. Amelia Skelton showcased her skills, coming in 40th.

Bedgebury was the venue for 10 and five-milers last Sunday – and members of HY AC were present for it.

A cold and very icy start made it the most picturesque race – but with a bit of mud thrown it too.

In the junior race Theo Morton came 2nd, while Leon Morton took on the five-mile race completing it in 34.53, in 3rd place.

The 10-mile course took in over 850ft of elevation and Steve Gates finished 2nd in an outstanding time of 58.58, with only the first two home getting a sub one-hour time.

Lisa Buchanan and Sonnii Pine also completed the 10-mile course, Sonni was 11th female with a PB of 1.21.26 and Lisa had a really strong run finishing in 1.27.43 as 23rd female. Also running were David Hinton in 1.19.26 and Faye Flaherty in 1.40.45, both competing the 10 miles.

- As we go into 2025 why not start a new sport? It could be your name in one of these reports after running at an event.

If you would like to get fit and start running come to the William Parker running track on a Monday or Wednesday at 5pm or try a Tuesday/Thursday session at 6.15pm. There are weekend sessions too. Call head coach Terry Skelton on 07711 777363 for more information.

Children train for free because of the club’s fantastic sponsors.