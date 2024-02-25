Thousands took to the streets to run – either to try to win, gain personal best, raise money for a good cause or just to have fun. And thousands more lined the route to cheer them on.

In the wheelchair race, Illias Zghoundi took first place; in the men’s race, the winner was Marshall Smith, while the women’s race was won by Cassie Thorp.

Read a full report here but on this page and the ones linked you can see a superb gallery from the day, 111 photos in total, taken by photographers Jeff Mood, Hannah Mornement and Luca Sage.

1 . The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon Photo: Jeff Mood/PPAUK:Brighton Half Marathon

2 . The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon Photo: Jeff Mood/PPAUK:Brighton Half Marathon

3 . The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon Photo: Jeff Mood/PPAUK:Brighton Half Marathon

4 . The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon Photo: Jeff Mood/PPAUK:Brighton Half Marathon