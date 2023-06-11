114 pictures as Claptone opens 2023's Three Friday Nights at Goodwood

It’s become a popular of the Goodwood Racecourse calendar since its 2011 launch – and Three Friday Nights is still going strong.
The events, held every June, combine evening racing with a post-sport DJ set that attracts a whole new audience to the South Downs.
This year’s opener was headlined by Claptone, and there are further nights to come on the next two Fridays, with Felix da Housecat and Roger Sanchez taking centre stage.
Were you there to see this year’s opener, topped off by a superb set from Claptone? Maybe you will see yourself in our gallery of pictures by Clive Bennett – see 24 on this page and the ones linked and a total of 114 in the slideshow in the video player above.
Claptone DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022.
Race 1 The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Apprentice Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022.
Race 1 The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Apprentice Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022.
Claptone DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022.
Race 2 The William Hill Presents Up Front Apprentice Fillies Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022.
Race 2 The William Hill Presents Up Front Apprentice Fillies Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022.