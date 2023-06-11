NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election

114 pictures as Claptone opens 2023's Three Friday Nights at Goodwood

It’s become a popular of the Goodwood Racecourse calendar since its 2011 launch – and Three Friday Nights is still going strong.
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

The events, held every June, combine evening racing with a post-sport DJ set that attracts a whole new audience to the South Downs.

This year’s opener was headlined by Claptone, and there are further nights to come on the next two Fridays, with Felix da Housecat and Roger Sanchez taking centre stage.

Were you there to see this year’s opener, topped off by a superb set from Claptone? Maybe you will see yourself in our gallery of pictures by Clive Bennett – see 24 on this page and the ones linked and a total of 114 in the slideshow in the video player above.

Claptone DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB8271.ARW:Images from this year's Three Friday Night's opener at Goodwood, starring Claptone

1. Claptone DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB8271.ARW

Claptone DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB8271.ARW:Images from this year's Three Friday Night's opener at Goodwood, starring Claptone Photo: Clive Bennett:Clive Bennett Photography

Race 1 The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Apprentice Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB6657.ARW:Images from this year's Three Friday Night's opener at Goodwood, starring Claptone

2. Race 1 The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Apprentice Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB6657.ARW

Race 1 The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Apprentice Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB6657.ARW:Images from this year's Three Friday Night's opener at Goodwood, starring Claptone Photo: Clive Bennett:Clive Bennett Photography

Claptone DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB8271.ARW:Images from this year's Three Friday Night's opener at Goodwood, starring Claptone

3. Claptone DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB8271.ARW

Claptone DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB8271.ARW:Images from this year's Three Friday Night's opener at Goodwood, starring Claptone Photo: Clive Bennett:Clive Bennett Photography

Race 2 The William Hill Presents Up Front Apprentice Fillies Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB6863.ARW:Images from this year's Three Friday Night's opener at Goodwood, starring Claptone

4. Race 2 The William Hill Presents Up Front Apprentice Fillies Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB6863.ARW

Race 2 The William Hill Presents Up Front Apprentice Fillies Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 09 June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk Goodwood Chichester Clive Bennett 20230609 ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography 09/06/2023 _CAB6863.ARW:Images from this year's Three Friday Night's opener at Goodwood, starring Claptone Photo: Clive Bennett:Clive Bennett Photography

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:South Downs