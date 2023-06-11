114 pictures as Claptone opens 2023's Three Friday Nights at Goodwood

This year’s opener was headlined by Claptone, and there are further nights to come on the next two Fridays, with Felix da Housecat and Roger Sanchez taking centre stage.

Were you there to see this year’s opener, topped off by a superb set from Claptone? Maybe you will see yourself in our gallery of pictures by Clive Bennett – see 24 on this page and the ones linked and a total of 114 in the slideshow in the video player above.