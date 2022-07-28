116 pictures from Day 2 at Glorious Goodwood - plus ones to watch on Ladies' Day and beyond

Sunshine, strawberries and cream and the finest thoroughbreds in Europe provide the perfect combination for five days of mouth-watering action.

A feast of top-class racing on Tuesday and Wednesday has served as the perfect aperitif for a scintillating final three days. Strap yourself in for a few more days to savour as the South Downs welcomes more of this season’s stars.

Hollie Doyle and Nashwa after their French triumph - can they do it again in the Nassau? Picture: Getty

On Thursday, the ladies will be at the centre of the stage for Ladies' Day and the fiillies do likewise in the Nassau Stakes stage over a mile and two furlongs. The John & Thady Gosden-trained Nashwa arrives as the warm favourite and will take all the beating with the admirable Hollie Doyle in the saddle. Look out for Dreamloper and Lilac Road who may try and spoil the party.

Fast forward twenty-four hours and all eyes will be drawn to the sprinters in the Qatar King George Stakes. Over the minimum trip of five furlongs, speed is the name of the game as they will hurtle down the Goodwood Straight in under a minute. This year’s main protagonists include Mitbaahy, Raasel and Equilateral. Blink and you’ll miss it.

The Stewards’ Cup has become synonymous with Goodwood racecourse and, the race dating back to 1840, should be a grand spectacle once again. Twenty-eight runners will span across the track and charge towards the winning post. Expect hard luck stories and a potential surprise winner in this tricky handicap. First Folio and recent Royal Ascot-winner Inver Park could be two to keep on side.