13 fabulous drone pictures from the Eastbourne Regatta

The Eastbourne Regatta has been in full flow today – and these fabulous drone pictures get to the heart of the action.
By Steve Bone
Published 18th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

A full day’s racing was taking across age groups from U16 to 50-plus, abilities from novice to senior and disciplines from single sculling to coxed fours.

Some 170 competitors from CARA-affiliated south-east coast rowing clubs were at the event at the Eastbourne Rowing Club boathouse on Fisherman's Green, Royal Parade.

Local people turned out to watch but if you have not been there, check out these great drone pictures by Neil Starling. And look out on this website over the next couple of days for reports and more pictures.

Read our Eastbourne Regatta preview here.

Drone pictures from the 2023 Eastbourne Regatta

1. Eastbourne Rowing 2023 in drone pictures by Neil Starling (12).jpg

Photo: Neil Starling

Drone pictures from the 2023 Eastbourne Regatta

2. Eastbourne Rowing 2023 in drone pictures by Neil Starling (7).jpg

Photo: Neil Starling

Drone pictures from the 2023 Eastbourne Regatta

3. Eastbourne Rowing 2023 in drone pictures by Neil Starling (2).jpg

Photo: Neil Starling

Drone pictures from the 2023 Eastbourne Regatta

4. Eastbourne Rowing 2023 in drone pictures by Neil Starling (6).jpg

Photo: Neil Starling

