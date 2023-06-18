13 fabulous drone pictures from the Eastbourne Regatta

A full day’s racing was taking across age groups from U16 to 50-plus, abilities from novice to senior and disciplines from single sculling to coxed fours.

Some 170 competitors from CARA-affiliated south-east coast rowing clubs were at the event at the Eastbourne Rowing Club boathouse on Fisherman's Green, Royal Parade.

Local people turned out to watch but if you have not been there, check out these great drone pictures by Neil Starling. And look out on this website over the next couple of days for reports and more pictures.