Just under 1,000 runners – a record number - took part in this, the 20th year of the popular race under cloudy skies but in reasonable running conditions.

Sprague, of Peacehaven Run Club, was first home in 1hr 17min 21sec, followed over the line by James Ewing of Kent AC in 1.17.41 and Ben Pattison in 1.18.22.

Stretton, of Springfield Striders, was first female home in 1.28.06 followed by Alison Moore of Eastbourne Rovers in 1.32.21. Third female was senior Katie Stephens of Meads Runners in 1.33.01.

On this page and the ones linked you can see pictures from the event – if you were running or cheering on the runnrers, see if you can spot yourself. The majority of pictures are by official race photographer Steven Farley of The Graphic Corner but the gallery kicks off with taken by the Eastbourne Runs organising team.

We’ll add to this report soon and have coverage in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

1 . Eastbourne Hafl Marathon 2025 - the top three men on the podium.jpg Eastbourne Half Marathon 2025 Photo: Sue Fry

2 . Eastbourne Hafl Marathon 2025 the top three women on the podium.JPG Eastbourne Half Marathon 2025 Photo: Sue Fry

3 . Images from the 2025 Eastbourne Half Marathon (3).jpeg Eastbourne Half Marathon 2025 Photo: Sue Fry