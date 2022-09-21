16 members of Hawth Gymnastics compete for Great Britain in European Championships

On Wednesday and Thursday the teams competed in the qualifying competition – with only the top six progressing to finals.

All six teams made finals – which took place on Friday and Saturday.

Results were as follows:

Junior Men: Hawth Gymnasts – Archie Minter (14) & Dan Sanford (17) – 4th Place

Junior Women: Hawth Gymnasts – Eloise White (15) & Gemma McKown (14) – 4th Place

Junior Mixed: Hawth Gymnasts – Holly Barbour (15), Emily Marti-Cornish (17), Evie Stone (15), Oscar Constant-Glemas (17) – 3rd Place – Bronze Medal

Senior Men: Hawth Gymnasts – Anton Adewale (18), Tom Killick (21), Marcus Jones (21), Warren Jones (26) – 5th Place

Senior Women: Hawth Gymnast – Isabella Hunt (19) – 6th Place

Senior Mixed: Hawth Gymnasts - Lucy Bonwell (17), Lucas Jones (17), Chris Cranfield (31) – 1st Place – European Champions.

The Women’s Teams were also coached and managed by Amber Simpson-Warner, who is the head coach of Hawth.

Special mentions: Holly Barbour was selected as part of the “All Star Team” at the end of the event. She was the only junior aged gymnast to be selected. Holly is the only female gymnast from GB to ever compete a triple front somersault – and she is the only junior female gymnast EVER to compete it.

Chris Cranfield was the oldest member of the GB delegation – he is retiring from international competition on a high as European Champion. He is also a top level coach and is the personal coach to almost all of the other Hawth Gymnasts.

Senior Mixed - EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS - (Lucas Jones is No. 9, Chris Cranfield No. 10, Lucy Bonwell No. 2)

Junior Men's Team (Archie Minter is second from right back row, Dan Sanford is second from left from row)

Junior Women (Eloise White is 1st left, Gemma McKown fth from Right)

Junior Mixed - Bronze Medals - (From Left, Holly Barbour 2nd, Emily MC 4th, Evie Stone 7th, Oscar GC 11th)